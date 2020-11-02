Protecting countryside

A HENLEY campaign group has called for greater protection of the countryside.

The Open Spaces Society, which is based in Bell Street, said the Government must do more to safeguard open spaces and footpaths as they were cruicial to people’s health and wellbeing.

Secretary Kate Ashbrook acknowledged the Government’s pledge to protect an additional 400,000 hectares of countryside but described it as an “airy promise of protection”.

She also criticised the Government’s White Paper on how to speed up the planning system, saying it put open spaces at risk.

Ms Ashbrook said: “It explodes the planning system, which has sensibly controlled development since 1947.”