Riding for disabled group in cash appeal

WYFOLD Riding for the Disabled has started an online appeal to help feed its eight ponies throughout the winter.

The charity, which is based at Wyfold Court and 50 years old this year, is unable to hold its usual fund

-raising events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, it is losing about £2,500 per month but doesn’t want to use up its reserves.

Fundraising co-ordinator Gill Rushworth said: “Usually at Christmas we have a winter fundraiser, we take part in the Henley Living Advent Calendar and we have a Tesco collection day.

“But there’s nothing we can do to fundraise now so I set up a Just Giving page and we raised £1,200 in just a week.

“We’ve lost about £2,500 per month since March but we did have a government grant, which was wonderful and that helped us very much so.

“Our trustees have been very prudent and we always have some money in case something happens.

“We have to show we are a viable charity so we have to have money in the account. We must never spend more than what we have, especially when we have ponies to look after.

“The money raised will keep us ticking over until we can re-open again.

“We’ve always had a wonderful amount of support in this area and this is about keeping that profile up.”

The charity re-opened in September but then had to stop lessons because of the second lockdown last month.

Mrs Rushworth said: “We opened tentatively and got a few people back but we could only take people that could mount themselves as we couldn’t touch them. We are now looking at hopefully returning after Christmas.”

The charity was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary with an event at Phyllis Court Club in Henley earlier this year but this was cancelled because of the first lockdown.

To make a donation, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.

com/fund/hayfund