Tree sale success

A CHRISTMAS tree sale at Sonning Common Primary School raised more than £1,000.

A total of 132 trees were sold. Almost half of them were saplings that were planted in the school grounds two years ago.

The rest were Nordmann firs that were bought in to help raise money instead of the annual Christmas fair.

The proceeds will go towards an outdoor teaching area.

The school still has 140 trees growing behind the key stage two building.

Amy O’Connell, who chairs the school’s parent-teacher body, said another tree sale would be held next year due to its popularity.

She said: “We wanted to make it a pleasurable experience for people so they didn’t have to travel too far to get their trees.

“It was a great success. Lots of people sent us pictures of their decorated trees and they were just great.”