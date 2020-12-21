A JUMBLE trail in Sonning Common raised £100 for the village primary school.

Sellers were asked to donate £5 to take part.

Organiser Jules Cook said she hoped to make it a regular event to help the Grove Road school.

She said: “The villagers have really supported each other over the past nine months and it was good to see people out and about. It proved yet again how great it is to live here.”

The money will go towards the school’s outdoor learning area.