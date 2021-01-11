Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Appeal total

Appeal total

THE Kenton for Keeps appeal has reached £21,411, meaning it is now £13,589 short of its target.

The money is for the Kenton Theatre in New Street, Henley, which has been closed since the first lockdown in March.

Julie Huntington, who chairs the threatre’s trustees, said: “We’re thinking positively and we’re still here.” 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33