Appeal total

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
THE Kenton for Keeps appeal has reached £21,411, meaning it is now £13,589 short of its target.
The money is for the Kenton Theatre in New Street, Henley, which has been closed since the first lockdown in March.
Julie Huntington, who chairs the threatre’s trustees, said: “We’re thinking positively and we’re still here.”
11 January 2021
More News:
Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say