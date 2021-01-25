Pre-school trail profit

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
MORE than £100 was raised for Sonning Common Pre-School by a festive trail.
The Grove Road nursery asked villagers to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and put together a map of them all for children to follow.
A total of £140 was raised through a JustGiving page.
Rebecca Champion, a parent-committee member, said: “We are very grateful for the money raised.
“The pre-school is a charity and relies on fundraising throughout the year to help towards supplies for the children.
“Like other charities, we have found the last year to be challenging.
“The pre-school remains open during this lockdown and the staff are doing a fantastic job in trying to keep things as safe and normal as possible for the children who attend.”
25 January 2021
