Monday, 25 January 2021

Pre-school trail profit

MORE than £100 was raised for Sonning Common Pre-School by a festive trail. 

The Grove Road nursery asked villagers to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and put together a map of them all for children to follow.

A total of £140 was raised through a JustGiving page. 

Rebecca Champion, a parent-committee member, said: “We are very grateful for the money raised.

“The pre-school is a charity and relies on fundraising throughout the year to help towards supplies for the children.

“Like other charities, we have found the last year to be challenging.

“The pre-school remains open during this lockdown and the staff are doing a fantastic job in trying to keep things as safe and normal as possible for the children who attend.”

