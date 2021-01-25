Blues brew

GREAT Western Railway has produced a short video encouraging people to support the Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign.

The charity provides emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide.

It started a campaign to connect people over a cup of tea on “Blue Monday” this week, which is known as “the most depressing day of the year”.

