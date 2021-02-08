Post box promised

A NEW post box is due to be installed in Sonning Common.

The old one, which was embedded in a brick pillar near the One Stop shop in Wood Lane, was removed in October as Royal Mail said the bricks were in an “unsafe condition”.

Parish councillors urged villagers to email the company’s chief executive and customer experience director to request the box was put back.

Now Royal Mail has responded to Councillor Leigh Rawlins to say a new post box will be installed by spring and will involve excavation of the ground.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “We can confirm a new post box is being installed and the process has begun. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this causes our customers.

“In the meantime, customers can use other boxes in the area or drop off mail at any Post Office branch.”