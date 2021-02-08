Monday, 08 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Post box promised

A NEW post box is due to be installed in Sonning Common.

The old one, which was embedded in a brick pillar near the One Stop shop in Wood Lane, was removed in October as Royal Mail said the bricks were in an “unsafe condition”.

Parish councillors urged villagers to email the company’s chief executive and customer experience director to request the box was put back.

Now Royal Mail has responded to Councillor Leigh Rawlins to say a new post box will be installed by spring and will involve excavation of the ground.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “We can confirm a new post box is being installed and the process has begun. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this causes our customers.

“In the meantime, customers can use other boxes in the area or drop off mail at any Post Office branch.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33