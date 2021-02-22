Monday, 22 February 2021

Appeal for spare shed

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is hoping to buy a shed in the village to start a new project.

The shed would be used as a safe place for people to meet, chat and practise their skills in making, mending and creating different objects such as furniture. 

The idea was inspired by the Australian Men’s Sheds Association, a charity which encourages men to speak up about their mental health. 

The shed would be open to all ages and genders. 

Sheila Maughan, a trustee of Fish, said: “I see establishing a local shed as an additional part of our work in the community whereby like-minded people can meet, share their worries, skills, knowledge and gain a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.

“A place to pursue practical interests, practise skills and enjoy making, mending and creating. Plus it is about social connection and a bit of banter.

“We need to find a dry barn, shed or garage with electricity to get this off the ground.” 

If you can help, call Fish on 0118 972 3986.

