Book donations plea

RESIDENTS of Henley are being encouraged to donate their used children books to primary schools.

A collection stall will be in front of the town hall in Falaise Square on Thursday from 9am to 4pm.

Amelia Oldershaw, 21, of Thames Side, Henley, and her mother Frances came up with the idea as a way to support children and mark World Book Day, which is normally celebrated by schools with special events and fancy dress.

Ms Oldershaw said: “We are very proud of the amazing children of Henley and have been thinking of them as they haven’t been able to go to school and see their friends.

“We would be so grateful if residents could support them with their reading by donating children’s books they no longer need. These books will be shared among them through their schools.”