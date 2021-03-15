Gardeners wanted

THE Greenshoots nursery in Peppard is appealing for volunteers.

The nursery at Manor Farm is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.

The volunteers are needed in the nursery and workshop to help with tasks such as weeding and sowing seeds.

Denise Jones, marketing and administration manager for the trust, said: “It’s no different to anything you would do in your own garden.

“There’s no cap on the number of volunteers we need as we have a lot of land so in terms of social distancing, we can do it. If people want to come as a household or support bubble they can do the gardening together.

“We’ve had a few volunteers popping in and out all throughout the lockdown and some people have been really generous with their time.”

The nursery has remained open on weekdays during the latest lockdown. Staff now hope to re-open it on Saturdays from April 3.

The charity is also urging residents to continue to support the charity by buying plants, vegetables, honey and other products.

For more information about volunteering, visit the nursery on weekdays from 9am to 4pm, call (01491) 628933 or visit www.ways

andmeans.org.uk