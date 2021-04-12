Bags appeal

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
A CHARITY nursery in Peppard is accepting donations for Bag2School.
Greenshoots at Manor Farm is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.
It is appealing for second- hand clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery, toys, bedding and more.
To donate, take the items in a bag or bin liner to the nursery on May 21 or 24.
12 April 2021
More News:
It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
POLL: Have your say