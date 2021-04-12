Bags appeal

A CHARITY nursery in Peppard is accepting donations for Bag2School.

Greenshoots at Manor Farm is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.

It is appealing for second- hand clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery, toys, bedding and more.

To donate, take the items in a bag or bin liner to the nursery on May 21 or 24.