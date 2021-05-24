Pupils take part in Walk to School Week

PUPILS at primary schools in Henley took part in the Walk to School Week.

The annual campaign, which finishes today (Friday) encourages children to travel sustainably by walking, scooting or cycling.

It is organised by the charity Living Streets.

Rob Harmer, headteacher of St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, said his pupils took part.

He said: “One of the benefits of being based in the centre of Henley is that many of our families live within walking distance and already enjoy the stroll to school in the morning.

“For those living further away, the campaign reminds us all to park a little further away from school and to make time to walk together in the morning.

“We know that children benefit hugely from time spent outdoors and walking has so many benefits, from physical to mental wellbeing, aiding concentration and creativity and creating safer, less polluted and more welcoming streets for us all to enjoy.

“Starting the day with some exercise helps our children to be happy and healthy, arriving at school ready for a positive day in the classroom.”

Rupert House school in Bell Street encouraged pupils and their families to take part.

Deputy head Susie Newman said: “Not only is walking to school better for the environment but it is also better for the physical and mental wellbeing of our pupils and, indeed, our entire school community.

“Over the past year, due to the fallout from covid, many people have found their mental and physical health has been compromised, so this year’s Walk to School Week is even more important than.”

Tim Hoskins, headteacher at Badgemore School in Hop Gardens, said pupils were excited to take part.

He said: “We recognise both the environmental and health benefits with families walking, cycling or scootering to school.

“Already so many of our families walk to school and we are encouraging those that have to drive to park away from the school and walk the last leg of their journey.”