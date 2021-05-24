Tree planting

RESIDENTS of Goring have again been targeted by ... [more]
Monday, 24 May 2021
A TOTAL of 89 trees have been planted on Temple Island Meadows as part of ongoing conservation work.
The Conservation Volunteers provided 80 trees through its I Dig Trees campaign, which offers free trees to communities.
Henley Town Council donated eight black poplar trees, which were all planted by Patrick Fleming, chairman of environmental group Greener Henley, and Joshua Mica-Hawkyard.
The meadows are owned by the Copas Partnership.
24 May 2021
