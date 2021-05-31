Teacher in job advert

A TEACHER at Gillotts School in Henley is encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

Sarah McHugh, who teaches physics, is taking part in the Department for Education’s national Get Into Teaching campaign in which teachers shared what they love most about their profession.

She said: “Helping to shape the lives of the next generation on a daily basis is a real privilege.

“For me, you can’t beat the moments when you see a student’s face light up when they learn something new in one of your lessons.

“What I love most about my subject is how hard it seems at first and how you think ‘I can’t do that’ but if you stop and think about what you do know, rather than what you don’t, you often get to an answer that makes sense.

“That’s hard for some children but teaching that skill is so important for physics and also for life. I encourage anyone thinking about their next steps to find out more.”