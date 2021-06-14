Green gifts

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
A CHARITABLE garden nursery in Peppard raised £133.80 collecting donations for Bag2School.
Greenshoots at Manor Farm is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.
It appealed for second- hand clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery, toys, bedding for which it received money from the national charity initiative.
