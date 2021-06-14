Green gifts

Monday, 14 June 2021

A CHARITABLE garden nursery in Peppard raised £133.80 collecting donations for Bag2School.

Greenshoots at Manor Farm is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health.

It appealed for second- hand clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery, toys, bedding for which it received money from the national charity initiative.

