No mowing idea set to grow

THE No Mow May initiative in Henley could be extended after the positive feedback from residents.

Grass verges in Reading Road and Fair Mile, part of Deanfield Road and an area of Fairmile Cemetery with no graves were left to grow wild last month to create a more welcoming environment for bees and other pollinators.

This enabled small flowers to grow and produce large amounts of nectar in a short space of time, attracting insects and improving biodiversity.

Karl Bishop, the town council’s park manager, said the verges had since been cut back but the initiative was “great”.

He told a meeting of the Henley in Bloom committee: “We found some additional flora coming through so we’ve decided to keep a longer strip of grass on Fair Mile to see if it comes up further.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton, deputy chairman of the committee, said the scheme was well received by residents.

She added: “We actually had some criticism on social media because some areas weren’t put forward and people felt they could have been, so maybe for next year we can increase the areas taking part.”

Other public green spaces, such as Mill and Marsh Meadows, were considered unsuitable for the scheme because they attract high volumes of dog walkers and the animals could leave mess in the long grass.

No Mow May is a national initiative promoted by the Plantlife charity and supported by Greener Henley’s wildlife group.