Riverside gardening

THE company which has hired Red Lion Lawn in Henley has offered up the space for gardening events.

The Henley Boating Company, which is based in Wargrave, was awarded the contract by the town council, which owns the land by Henley Bridge.

Company founder Jim Sneddon has partnered with Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley, to host pop-up events.

The space could be used for events such as the gardeners’ get-together and seed swap which usually take place at the town hall.

Ms Ratcliffe told a meeting of the Henley in Bloom committee that she was open to ideas.

She said: “We’d just like to open up the space, in particular for organisations like Henley in Bloom, as I know in the last 12 months it has been difficult to do certain events due to inside venues being limited.

“With us being outdoors we thought it would be a nice place to do something in relation to Henley in Bloom.”