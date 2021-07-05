Car tax probe

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
A CRACKDOWN on untaxed cars is taking place in Henley.
The DVLA has clamped at least two vehicles, one in Thames Side and another in Harpsden Road, and stuck penalty notices to their windscreens.
It will tow away the vehicles within a week unless their owners pay a release fee and prove they have since renewed their vehicle excise duty.
