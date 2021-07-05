Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Car tax probe

A CRACKDOWN on untaxed cars is taking place in Henley.

The DVLA has clamped at least two vehicles, one in Thames Side and another in Harpsden Road, and stuck penalty notices to their windscreens.

It will tow away the vehicles within a week unless their owners pay a release fee and prove they have since renewed their vehicle excise duty.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33