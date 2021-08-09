Monday, 09 August 2021

Paths expert

THE Henley-based Open Spaces Society, Britain’s oldest national conservation body, has appointed paths expert Helen Clayton to a new post of case officer (rights of way).

She will champion public right of way, respond to issues raised by society members and advise on problems such as illegal obstructions and how to claim unrecorded routes.

She worked for Devon County Council for 18 years, most recently as public rights of way senior officer.

