Widower wins campaign to have defibrillators at National Trust properties

A VOLUNTEER at Greys Court has won his campaign to have defibrillators provided at all National Trust properties with more than 40,000 visitors a year.

Padmakar Agrawal, from Caversham, addressed the trust’s annual meeting where members voted in favour of his motion by a majority of almost 4,000.

It was only the second time in six years that a motion has been passed against the recommendation of the trustees.

Mr Agrawal, who lost his wife to a cardiac arrest in 2014, was delighted.

“It was a lot of hard work,” he said. “A lot of fellow members helped me in contacting their friends and their relations — it was a combined effort.

“I’m surprised that nearly 60,000 people voted for it despite the trustees’ recommendation not to.”

His wife Margaret died in hospital but he says the use of a defibrillator when she fell ill at home gave her a fighting chance of getting there.

He and his wife had been frequent visitors to Greys Court which, along with Nuffield Place and other trust properties nationwide, does not currently have a defibrillator.

Addressing the meeting in Harrogate, Mr Agrawal said: “Over 30,000 people suffer cardiac arrests outside hospitals every year in the UK and the survival rate is only 10 per cent. If the number of defibrillators was increased, this figure could be increased to 75 per cent or even more.

“In 2020 there were 14 suspected cardiac arrests at National Trust properties. A cardiac arrest could happen to anybody anywhere at any time without doing any exercises. Our members, a lot of them are elderly so they’re at a higher risk.

“A defibrillator costs around £500, which could easily be covered by one extra cup of tea sale at the property per week. It’s a very small price to pay to save lives. A defibrillator needs to be used within three minutes of a cardiac arrest. Therefore, we need defibrillators on site.”

Speaking against the motion, trustee Caroline Kay said: “I sympathise with and share the resolution’s aim to keep our visitors safe.

“The National Trust manages different types of properties and there are differing activities happening at these places.

“The very prescriptive wording of this resolution says we should take the action based on the numbers of visitors to a site rather than based on the risks of that site.

“A blanket requirement just based on visitor numbers might result in under provision of other high priority interventions at that or other properties.”

The motion was carried with 59,370 members voting in favour and 55,602 against.

Mr Agrawal is staying on in North Yorkshire with his brother-in-law following Saturday’s meeting.

He said: “I’m making a holiday out of it — it’s a lot more enjoyable now because the motion has won.”