Farewell to pub couple

A PARTY will be held at a Wargrave pub tomorrow (Saturday) to mark the departure of the landlords.

Steve and Laraine Linstead are leaving the High Street pub after more than 18 years  following its sale.

The couple, together with their son Phil, will welcome guests from 8pm.

There will be music from singer-songwriter and DJ Rob Sowden from 8.30pm followed by musical entertainment from the band Reverend John H.

Last week, the Henley Standard reported how Ei, formerly Enterprise Inns, had sold the freehold of the pub.

The company would not reveal the name of the buyer other than that they were “local”.

Some residents are worried that the pub could be turned into housing and want it to be listed as an asset of community value, which would protect it from development.

