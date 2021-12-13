Reading in new city bid

READING has submitted its bid for city status.

It is the fourth time the town has bid and it will be competing against several other towns to be selected as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year.

The bid was spearheaded by Reading Borough Council in consultation with residents, the voluntary sector and the business community and consists of 11 reasons why the town should be chosen, in particular what makes it a great place to live, work and visit.