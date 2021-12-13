Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reading in new city bid

READING has submitted its bid for city status.

It is the fourth time the town has bid and it will be competing against several other towns to be selected as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year.

The bid was spearheaded by Reading Borough Council in consultation with residents, the voluntary sector and the business community and consists of 11 reasons why the town should be chosen, in particular what makes it a great place to live, work and visit.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33