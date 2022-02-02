Shoppers told not to park at GP surgeries

HENLEY’S two GP surgeries are urging people not to use their car park unless they have an appointment.

The Hart and Bell practices, both off York Road, say patients often struggle to find spaces because they have been taken up by shoppers.

Liz Jones, a member of the Bell Surgery’s patient participation group, said: “It seems that the car park is being used by people who are not visiting the surgery.

“This means that elderly, frail and vulnerable patients who need to park close to the surgery are not able to do so.

“I would like to remind Henley residents that parking at the surgery is very limited and must be available for the patients who need it.

“The surgery car park is not for people visiting Townlands, going shopping, collecting a prescription from a chemist in town or anything else that does not involve a visit to a health care professional at the surgery.

“It’s not a very big car park and it’s for both surgeries — if people park there and then go to Townlands or to the shops nearby, it has a big impact on the patients and on the vulnerable people who can’t reach the surgery. We will be monitoring the car park closely to see if we can put any measures in place.”

Sarah Moberly, who manages the Hart Surgery, said: “Parking has always been a problem as there is not enough space for all our patients and staff to park there.

“Because of this we request that only patients who are disabled, frail or acutely unwell park at the surgery and politely request that other patients park elsewhere and walk to the surgery.

“We rely on honesty as it doesn’t make financial sense to have a full-time parking warden. We tried joining forces with the Townlands Memorial Hospital parking scheme but were inundated with patients claiming they had been wrongly fined, which took up hours of admin time, so we terminated the contract.

“We sometimes carry out spot checks on our car park and when we see someone parking who should not be, we challenge them.

“We get the occasional member of the public parking in our car park with no surgery business and have had one or two cars parked in the car park for days on end, possibly residents.

“When we are able to, we leave notes or challenge the driver but we are powerless to do anything else, which is very frustrating.

In 2017, the surgeries introduced an enforcement system in a bid to stop shoppers and other people abusing the car park.

The two practices ended their contract with enforcement firm Smart Parking six months later after being bombarded with complaints from patients being fined unfairly, as highlighted by the Henley Standard’s Not Very Smart Parking campaign.

The GPs said the system had caused their staff hours of unnecessary work and some had even been threatened by angry drivers.

The staff were spending up to an hour a day handling complaints when they should be using that time on surgery business.

Smart Parking, which used automatic number plate cameras to monitor the car park, also failed to respond to requests to provide bigger screens to help patients, especially the elderly, to register.