Chalk pit plea

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help out at Wargrave chalk pit.
A group of conservationists meets once a month on a Friday morning and aims to increase the area of grass that is regularly trimmed.
No previous experience is required but participants wear gardening clothes.
The group was founded in 2014 and is run by Ann and Len Roberts. For more information, call 0118 940 2656.
Climate group receives ‘heroes’ award from High Sheriff
WATLINGTON climate action group has received an ... [more]
