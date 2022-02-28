Monday, 28 February 2022

Chalk pit plea

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help out at Wargrave chalk pit. 

A group of conservationists meets once a month on a Friday morning and  aims to increase the area of grass that is regularly trimmed.

No previous experience is required but participants wear gardening clothes. 

The group was founded in 2014 and is run by Ann and Len Roberts. For more information, call 0118 940 2656.

