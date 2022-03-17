Singer organises Ukraine show

SINGER-SONGWRITER Rebecca Poole is putting on a concert in Henley with five other artists to raise funds for Ukraine.

The singer, who performs as Purdy, has organised the concert for Thursday, March 31 at the Kenton Theatre in New Street in partnership with Sarah Gilbert, of Creative Duck.

She will donate the proceeds from the sale of the £30 tickets to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal.

Nick Heyward, Carol Decker, Jessie Smith, Jazz Morley and James Carrington will also be performing.

Rebecca, who grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in Nettlebed, said: “Like a lot of people, I’ve been watching the news and feeling completely helpless. To see people suffering through no fault of their own is heartbreaking.

“If it was happening to my loved ones and countrymen, I would hope that the rest of the world would reach out to us too — it’s as simple as that.

“We live in an affluent country which offers us safety and security so I think we have a duty to help where we can. The best way I can think to help is through music as it’s the best way to express our emotions and it’s a peaceful way to demonstrate our feelings and bring people together and at the same time hopefully raise a lot of money for a good cause.

“I contacted the Kenton who very kindly donated the theatre for the evening free of charge and then I thought about local artists who I knew were popular.

“Each musician will be playing songs that mean a lot to them. I think it’s going to be a very special evening with these amazing artists under one roof and I hope the people of Henley will want to join us in solidarity.”

There will be collection buckets on the night.

To buy tickets, visit: www.purdymusic.co.uk/

purdys-popup/ukraine