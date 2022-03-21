Ukraine rock

WORK to improve the water system at Watlington ... [more]
A PUB in Sonning Common is raising money for Ukraine with an outdoor concert by a rock band
The Echo, from Reading, will perform under a cover at the Hare and Hounds pub in Woodlands Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 7pm.
Tickets cost £10 each and are available from
www.e-tix.co/ukraine
Cyclist rides across desert for hospitality trade charities
A MAN from Christmas Common cycled 260km across ... [more]
