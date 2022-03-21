Monday, 21 March 2022

Ukraine rock

A PUB in Sonning Common is raising money for Ukraine with an outdoor concert by a rock band

The Echo, from Reading, will perform under a cover at the Hare and Hounds pub in Woodlands Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 7pm. 

Tickets cost £10 each and are available from
 www.e-tix.co/ukraine

