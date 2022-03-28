Producer to deliver aid via Poland

A MAN from Henley is to drive to Poland to deliver donations for Ukraine.

Piers Burnell, a theatre producer and radio presenter, has often driven to Europe on holiday but this time has decided to show an “extra bit of solidarity” for people fleeing the war-torn country.

Supporters are delivering donations to Henley town hall (pictured) which he will deliver in his Land Rover Discovery to a charity called Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine in Poland, leaving on Monday and arriving on Wednesday.

Mr Burnell, who lives in Market Place, said: “A couple of weeks ago my friend and I were just talking about loading up a car and actually going out there.

“Every few years I do a mini Europe break to Belgium, Holland or France and I just thought with the situation going on I would cancel that and drive to Poland instead rather than have a holiday for myself.

“I was going into it blindly as I didn’t think I would just be able to load up a car and drive into a Polish town and drop it off a charity shop so I found some news articles about Polish people with Ukrainian friends and family doing donation collections out there and I worked backwards from there.

“I tried to make contact with them. The ones who responded were a Ukrainian person from Southampton organising English aid going out there and the other was a Polish person organising donations at her town on the German-Poland border.

“I’ve been given paperwork for my car and what I’m taking over there in case I’m stopped at borders.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my Polish contact and talking with her. I just want to get there and give them the donations.”

Mr Burnell, who is a Kenton Theatre trustee and presents a show on Marlow FM, is still seeking donations of medicine, tourniquets and first aid kits. These can be dropped off at the town hall on weekdays betweem 10am and 4pm.