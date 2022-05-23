Obstacle race for children

THE NSPCC has partnered with Lidl to run a children’s version of Tough Mudder in Henley this weekend.

The event, called the Lidl Mudder Challenge, is a one-mile course for five- to 12-year-olds with obstacles including a mini “Everest”, Mud Mile and the Secret Agent Squeeze.

It will take place at Culden Faw estate tomorow (Saturday) and Sunday.

Tough Mudder, a five- to 10-mile challenge for adults through mud and obstacles, has taken place at the same venue in previous years.

Sarah Lambley, the NSPCC’s supporter fundraising manager for London, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Lidl once again for this fantastic annual event and working to make sure every child is heard.

“By signing up for the Lidl Mudder, you’ll be fundraising for our vital Childline service.

“A child contacts Childline every 25 seconds and it costs just £4 to answer their call for help.

“You could help us be there for children when they have no one else to turn to.”

The NSPCC works to save children from child abuse through different means such as helplines, therapeutic services and campaigns.

All participants must be taller than 3ft 6in and a parent or guardian must be present for the duration of their child’s run.

At the end every child will receive a Lidl Mudder headband.

It costs £10 to participate and tickets must be booked at toughmudder.co.uk/

mud-obstacle-runs-for-kids