Farmers urged to stay safe

FARMERS are being warned to look out for overhead power lines in a new safety drive.

“Look out, look up, look after yourself” is a new campaign being run by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution.

This is designed to reduce the number of injuries in farms and fields across the company’s network in central southern England.

Although the number of non-injury events caused by power lines has reduced from 910 in 2019 to 853 in 2021, the energy company has been working with the farming community to bring the number down further.

The advice to farmers includes staying in the cab if machinery hits a power line, never assuming a power line is dead and calling 105 to disconnect the power supply should an incident occur.

Peter Vujanic, head of safety at the company, said: “Our campaign is all about giving farmers a heads-up which could save lives and prevent life-changing injuries.

“Around five workers every year are killed when the machinery they are operating comes close to, or into contact with, overhead electricity lines.

“We hope that our campaign and the advice we’re offering will go a long way to bringing this number down.

“The feedback we’ve received when speaking with farmers is that tiredness, loss of concentration and pressure to complete the job are still the main reasons our lines are struck.

“That’s why we’re urging anyone working on the farm this summer to not only look out and look up but to also ‘look after yourself’.”