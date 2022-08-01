Village runs out of water (again) on hottest day

RESIDENTS of Northend were left without running water during the hottest day on record.

The village ran dry on Wednesday last week when nothing came out of their taps as temperatures reached above 37C.

Thames Water said it could not justify sending water tankers to the village, as they had done during previous shortages, as three of the vehicles were sent to Stokenchurch.

The company sent bottles of water instead, which was left on pallets by the village bus stop.

It apologised for the interruptions to the water supply but said due to the increased demand due to the hot weather, the company wanted to allow the nearby reservoir to recover.

Lifelong resident Peter Langford said that Thames Water’s infrastructure was not fit for purpose and that supply problems were a “long-term problem” and should be fixed.

He said: “I am not denying that there may well have been a problem with the critical levels of water in the reservoir but we are talking about a long-term problem. In 2018 there was a meeting in the village with senior members of Thames Water where they recognised the issue was to do with the mains that runs from Stokenchurch through the valley of Wormsley and goes on through Northend.

“It is old and cannot take the pressure that is required when demand gets high. They have said if they have to increase the pressure when levels are low the pipes burst. The remediation work, in simple terms, is that they would have to dig it up and start again. That’s a massive undertaking for the few properties that are served, so is it ever going to happen?

“Thames Water was supposed to come up with a long-term solution, that was promised in 2018 but as soon as the wet weather comes we let it go.”

Mr Langford, 69, runs a 22-acre smallholding that has been in the family for generations, along with wife Glynis, 65, and their 18 pedigree Herefords.

The lack of water when demand is high has a knock-on effect for their farming activities with water troughs that usually take 20 minutes to fill, taking an hour to fill halfway.

Other people in the hamlet own horses or have elderly parents or young children and babies. The reduced water flow has also led to a resident’s boiler running dry and burning out.

Mr Langford said: “We are now fed up with it. We shouldn’t be experiencing this and it should have been dealt with. The reservoir levels may have compounded the problem but there is an underlying problem.

“All we want is for all Thames Water users, no matter how big or how small, to have a reasonable water supply. We want something done.”

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the drop in water pressure and interruptions to supply to residents in Northend.

“Due to the increase in demand over the very hot period we have had to allow the reservoir to recover which has caused a lack of pressure and intermittent interruptions in supply.

“Interruptions to supply should now stop although some residents may still experience a drop in pressure over the coming days. We will do all we can to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”