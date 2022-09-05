Monday, 05 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

05 September 2022

More cruelty

THE RSPCA received 300 reports of abandoned animals in Oxfordshire last year.

Another 131 reports were made in January to July this year.

The charity revealed the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, which was launched in response to an increasing number of abandonments nationally with 22,909 in the first seven months of this year, a 24 per cent rise on the same period last year.

05 September 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33