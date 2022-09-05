More cruelty

Boy, 13, paddles length of Thames in eight days
A BOY travelled the length of the River Thames on ... [more]
Monday, 05 September 2022
THE RSPCA received 300 reports of abandoned animals in Oxfordshire last year.
Another 131 reports were made in January to July this year.
The charity revealed the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, which was launched in response to an increasing number of abandonments nationally with 22,909 in the first seven months of this year, a 24 per cent rise on the same period last year.
05 September 2022
