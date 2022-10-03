Girls sell toys and bakes for school and Ukraine

A GROUP of schoolchildren raised £400 with a toy and bakes sale.

Madeleine Chandrapal, Izzy Masters, Athena Streather, Grace Porter, Chloe Barton, Mia Watkinson, Florence Trower, Lara Nicholson and Ganeve Grewal are all in year 6 at Shiplake Primary School.

They wanted to raise money for playground equipment at the school in Memorial Avenue and for the Ukraine appeal.

Grace’s mother Ellen Broughton said: “The girls came up with the idea for the sale themselves.

“There was a bake sale in Binfield Heath recently that was a big success. The girls were inspired by that and wanted to do something themselves. They discussed what they wanted to sell — cakes, clothes, toys — and then spoke to their mums about it.

“They went through their own wardrobes and toy boxes and got the parents to bake cakes. Family members and neighbours helped out.”

The girls promoted the sale at their school assembly and put up homemade posters around the primary and in the village. After getting permission to leave school early on a Friday, they set up a stall outside one of the girls’ houses.

Ms Broughton, a photographer, said: “The sale was well attended by parents and children walking home.

“They picked up bargain books, clothes and toys as well as enjoying homemade bakes, sweets and a lucky dip.

“Half of the teachers came. The students were chuffed that they took the time to come out and support them.”

She said the girls had heard about the war in Ukraine through talks at school and the news.

“They are very aware about what is going on,” she said. “There are no refugee pupils currently at Shiplake but there are some adults in the Binfield Heath area.

“The girls are not entirely sure yet what to spend the money on but they want to buy skipping ropes, balls and other playground games. They will donate the rest of the money to Ukrainian charities.”

Meanwhile, the Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme is coming to an end for many Ukrainians living in the UK.

The scheme, which was introduced in March, allowed refugees fleeing the war to be sponsored by a household for six months.

The newer Ukraine Extension Scheme gives permission to remain for three years without requiring a sponsor. There are also options to switch to a work or study visa.