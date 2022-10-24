New calendar

Light party
A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]
Monday, 24 October 2022
A CALENDAR featuring pictures Watlington, will be released next Friday.
Organised by the Friends of Watlington Library, the 2023 calendar features 12 of the 100 photographs entered into a competition.
The calendars will be on sale in library at the Granary delicatessen and Watlington Fine Wines. They cost £8.
24 October 2022
More News:
TRADERS in Wargrave are unhappy at plans to at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say