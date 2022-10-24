Monday, 24 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

24 October 2022

Speed fight

AN anti-speeding campaign group is looking for volunteers to monitor vehicles travelling on the A4 Bath Road at Hare Hatch and Kiln Green.

Simon Chapman, who leads the A4 Action group, hopes that a community Speedwatch team will be able to use detection devices to record details of speeding vehicles and feed the data to the police.

In July, the group recorded the Hare Hatch speed warning sign outside Sheeplands nursery flashing 123 times in one hour.

Anyone interested in joining should email Mr Chapman at sc@pr100.com

24 October 2022

More News:

Light party

A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33