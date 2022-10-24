Speed fight

AN anti-speeding campaign group is looking for volunteers to monitor vehicles travelling on the A4 Bath Road at Hare Hatch and Kiln Green.

Simon Chapman, who leads the A4 Action group, hopes that a community Speedwatch team will be able to use detection devices to record details of speeding vehicles and feed the data to the police.

In July, the group recorded the Hare Hatch speed warning sign outside Sheeplands nursery flashing 123 times in one hour.

Anyone interested in joining should email Mr Chapman at sc@pr100.com