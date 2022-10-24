Speed fight

Light party
A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]
Monday, 24 October 2022
AN anti-speeding campaign group is looking for volunteers to monitor vehicles travelling on the A4 Bath Road at Hare Hatch and Kiln Green.
Simon Chapman, who leads the A4 Action group, hopes that a community Speedwatch team will be able to use detection devices to record details of speeding vehicles and feed the data to the police.
In July, the group recorded the Hare Hatch speed warning sign outside Sheeplands nursery flashing 123 times in one hour.
Anyone interested in joining should email Mr Chapman at sc@pr100.com
24 October 2022
More News:
TRADERS in Wargrave are unhappy at plans to at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say