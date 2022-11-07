Street lamps still broken

BROKEN street lamps in Watlington have still not been fixed.

The lights on the Marlbrook Estate are still not working despite energy supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity stating that it had sent out a repair team.

Two on Cuxham Road and three on Willow Close do not work.

The saga has been going on for more than a year.

Freddie van Mierlo, who represents Watlington on Oxfordshire County Council, is taking up the issue once again.