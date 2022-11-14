Browned off

MORE than 100 people took part in a demonstration in Henley about sewage pollution of the River Thames.

The protest took place on Saturday as the Henley Mermaids completed their swim from the source of the river to their home town.

The last leg of the challenge was from the River & Rowing Museum to Red Lion Lawn, where the five women climbed out of the water to huge cheers.

The crowed included Mayor Michelle Thomas, comedian Russell Brand, who lives near Henley, and Father Jeremy Tayler, rector of St Mary’s Church, as well as campaigners from environmental groups.

The Mermaids were followed by other local swimming groups, some towing inflatable poos and a giant toilet roll as they swam under Henley Bridge, which had a banner draped across it.

As they swam, they shouted: “Thames Water, cut the c**p!” Some protestors waved banners while others shouted: “What do we want? Clean water! When do we want it? Now!”

The Mermaids had swum the 104 miles from Cricklade in Wiltshire in sections, mainly at weekends. Jo Robb, a member of the group and South Oxfordshire District Council’s Thames “champion”, said: “We started in the early summer.

“We’ve been swimming to raise awareness of the scandal of sewage pollution and to raise money for Surfers Against Sewage.

“I’ve been a campaigner for some time now, so the issue of river pollution is very close to my heart as a Green councillor.

“Today is to celebrate the completion of our swim and to bring people in Henley together to raise our voices against this disgusting practice of sewage dumping. It’s great to see so many residents turn out.”

Joan Fennelly, 56, a sales director who lives in Makins Road, Henley, said: “We have the most amazing and beautiful river. I was supposed to come to Henley for only 10 months but when I drove over the bridge for the first time I thought, ‘I’m staying’.

“Thames Water needs to clean up its act. We’ve all been ill at some point. There’s a sewage outlet at Friday Street. We often see sanitary products when there are floods. ”

Susan Barry, 55, a teacher who lives in Cromwell Road, Henley, said: “The Environment Agency needs to be given more funding to monitor and fine polluters. They need more teeth. We’ve got the worst rivers in Europe.”

Fiona Print, 59, a hospital nurse who lives in St Mark’s Road, Henley, said: “It’s about time it stopped. It’s the 21st century and we still have such archaic systems. It’s shocking how much goes in.” Councillor Thomas gave a speech in which she called on Thames Water shareholders to “put their house in order” and accused the industry watchdog Ofwat of “operating a licence to leak”.

She said: “The Environment Agency has also been accused of failure to act. Over the last 10 years it has had its budget slashed, its staff massively reduced and its powers weakened.

“Polluting businesses are now expected to self-regulate and put forward their own transgressions. Prosecutions are rare and the agency admits it has neither the staff nor the money to do anything other than scratch the surface.

“But ultimately, it’s up to government to legislate to ensure the checks and balances are enshrined in law. Where is the will?

“It has been left to public outcry, environmental organisations and citizen scientists to act on the scale of the raw sewage discharges, which are supposed to take place only after exceptional rainfall.

“They have forced the Government to act, saying that the level of releases is totally unacceptable.

“It is now consulting on a plan to reduce discharges, promising that by 2040, 40 per cent will have been eliminated but campaigners rightly say that the plan lacks urgency. So the environment continues to suffer and anyone whose hobby or profession brings them into contact with potentially infected water — surfers, rowers, anglers, wild swimmers -— remains at risk.

“Mermaids, you probably don’t think of yourselves as brave, but I do. I love swimming but I’m just not brave enough to get into the Thames.”

Mr Brand made an impromptu speech to congratulate the swimmers and to call for change.

The comedian, who was accompanied by his wife Laura and their two daughters, Mabel, six, and Peggy, four, said: “When I moved here I didn’t imagine that activism of such diversity would be present.

“I didn’t think that’s what I was coming here to participate in, to share a stage, or at least a bench, with our Mayor and Father Jeremy and what could be more unifying than this river which defines not only Henley-on-Thames but perhaps our entire nation?

“It’s impossible to imagine Britain without the River Thames and the idea that it can be turned solely into a resource and a dumping ground for human faeces seems obviously detrimental, even deranged, even to a child.

“When we described to our children we were going to a protest that some local folk had arranged because people dump poo in the river that we live by obviously they were shocked.

“It’s disgusting, it’s appalling... the only way I can imagine there ever being a solution is if communities were directly involved in the governance of their facilities.

“Why should Thames Water be extracting profit when pumping in excrement? What kind of model is that?

“I’m really proud to support all the campaigns that have coalesced around this vital issue and I’ll do anything I can to support and promote it. I’m so grateful to you all for being here.

“We know what Henley customarily represents — without the river, without the regatta, there is no Henley.

“Its entire identity is built around the river and the idea that it’s a dumping ground for — if I said the word that’s most commonly used to describe it, you would be appalled — and yet in reality it’s being pumped into the river where people swim and live.

“It’s an example of detachment and we need to awaken to the reality.

“I believe we should pursue this to the point where there is community engagement and involvement in the governance of municipal facilities. It’s not enough just to ask — they’ll ignore it and kick it down the road.”

Kate Oldridge, who lives in Shiplake, spoke on behalf of Greener Henley and Zero Hour Oxfordshire about the campaign to support the Climate and Ecology Bill currently going through Parliament.

She said: “We’ve got cross-party support with support from some progressive Conservatives now and it’s looking like it’s going to get through.

“The purpose is to ensure government policy is consistent with the 1.5 degrees and, specifically with regards to river pollution, to halt and reverse biodiversity decline.

“When this becomes law — and I say when it becomes law — this will not be able to happen.

“Across Oxfordshire we’re seeing communities coming together — mayors, councillors, sports groups, religious groups — to say to our MPs: we want action on nature, we want action on climate, we need you to get this law passed.”

Lynne Lambourne, who set up campaign group Warriors on Waste, said: “The river is the heartbeat of our community here in Henley and all rivers run to the ocean.

“We are all well aware that the ocean is in serious trouble. I thought I would start a mission with my warriors on waste to save the ocean but we don’t live near the ocean so I decided I would make it my mission with the community here in Henley to keep our stretch of river clean. I regularly go out with my paddleboard, with other members of the community, and we clean the river of plastics, waste, trash.

“But that is just the tip of the iceberg. What we can’t see is the microplastics in our rivers, caused by the degradation of plastic, and these microplastics start affecting the ecosystems within our rivers. Birds eat them, fish eat them.

“But plastic in the river is not the only disaster we’re facing. Raw sewage is being dumped in our river. We should not, when paddleboarding on a river, have to sift out a tampon or a sanitary product. The Mermaids should not have to swim through c**p. We do not need floating poos as we take a dip in our river.

“We want to stop this happening. In the community I have seen massive changes in the way we respect our river, the way we educate our children. There is such a difference in the way we think.

“But there’s only so much we alone can do. We need stricter controls from large companies and farms so they cannot just use the Thames as a dumping ground.”

Yvette de Garis, head of environmental engagement at Thames Water, also spoke.

She said: “I’m not here to make excuses. I wanted you to know that Thames Water is here, that’s why I am here, and we’re here to listen. The action that you are taking is really valuable. It is being heard within the company.

“All our investment with Ofwat has to be justified as having public support, so being able to point towards these kinds of events and the number of people who turn out on a cold, wet November day to state how important the river is to them is really helpful to us in trying to get the right things to happen.

“Our chief executive has been totally open in saying that in her view any discharge of raw sewage into the river is unacceptable. And we want to get to the point where that is not happening as quickly as we can.

“It’s not going to happen overnight but the more support we have from people like yourselves will help to make it happen. This company really does want to improve things and do the right thing so please keep up your rhetoric and your demonstrations.”

At the end of the protest, Father Jeremy led the group in prayer.

He said: “It’s lovely to see everyone come together. It’s so important that we look after the wonderful things that we have here, the gifts of nature and creation. From a Christian perspective, people feel a spiritual connection through nature and it’s good to bring that element to the conversation.”

Others present at the protest included Oxfordshire county councillor and Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Henley Freddie Van Mierlo, members of Goring Thames Sailing Club and Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community wellbeing at the district council, with her children Noah, 10, and Indi, four.

Indi said: “We’re here because there’s poo in the river.”

Noah added: “Water companies are putting poo in the river.”

Mrs Brand, an author and illustrator, said: “The facts are hard-hitting and atrocious. It’s disrespectful to nature at an enormous level. People turn a blind eye to it but when you reflect on it, it’s revolting that we’re using incredible natural resources for sewage.”

Kate Hartwright, 52, from Goring, who is a member of Henley Open Water Swimming Club, said: “This is our playground and we don’t want to swim in s**t.

“I love to swim two or three times a week but it puts me off when you hear of sewage leaks. It’s not just an issue for swimmers, it’s for everyone — rowers, paddleboarders — it’s everyone’s playground. Sometimes I only go in with my head up.”

Julia Samyui-Adams, a member of Greener Henley, said: “It’s just really great to be at a rally where lots of groups have come together to find solutions and so encouraging to hear lots of different voices.”

