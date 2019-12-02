Monday, 02 December 2019

Pupils wear pyjamas for Children Need

CHILDREN and teachers at Caversham Preparatory School came to school on Friday, November 15 dressed in their pyjamas and onesies in aid of Children in Need.

As well as looking as though they were ready for bed, they held a huge cake sale to raise money for the charity. A total of £238.44 was raised.

“We would like to express a big thank-you to everyone for donating,” said headteacher Chris Neal.

