AN autumn fair will be held at Caversham Heights Methodist Church tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 2pm.

The proceeds will be split between the Motor Neurone Disease Association and The Ways and Means Trust, which is based in Peppard.

Craftwork, gifts and toys, cakes and bread, plants and produce and books will be on sale at the church in Highmoor Road.

There will also be refreshments and light lunches.