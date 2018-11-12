Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
AN autumn fair will be held at Caversham Heights Methodist Church tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 2pm.
The proceeds will be split between the Motor Neurone Disease Association and The Ways and Means Trust, which is based in Peppard.
Craftwork, gifts and toys, cakes and bread, plants and produce and books will be on sale at the church in Highmoor Road.
There will also be refreshments and light lunches.
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say