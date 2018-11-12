Monday, 12 November 2018

Attack charge

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after an attack in Caversham.

Luke Mackrory, 27, of Lockside Court, Mallard Way, Aldermaston, has appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on December 3.

The charge relates to an incident where a 50-year-old woman was attacked in Rhine Close on October 31.

