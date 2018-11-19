Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bid for boy

Bid for boy

AN online auction to raise money for a boy’s cancer treatment will go live on Monday at 8pm.

Sam Smith, from Caversham, is raising money to help 11-year-old Charlie Ilsley, from Emmer Green, and has received more than 80 donations.

To make a bid, visit www.32auctions,com/Auction4Charlie before 8pm on November 25.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33