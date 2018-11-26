Children perform better after doing a mile a day

READING East MP Matt Rodda visited Micklands Primary School in Caversham to support its participation in the Daily Mile scheme.

The school is one of more than 6,000 schools nationwide that have commited to take children out of the classroom for 15 minutes a day so they can walk, jog, or skip a mile in the grounds. Every child and teacher takes.

Headteacher Mark Frost said it was a “really positive experience for everyone. both mentally and physically”.

He said that since introduction of the Daily Mile three years ago, the children were more focused in clas, showed higher levels of mental health and wellbeing and enjoyed better social interaction.

Mr Rodda said: “With children’s mental health a major concern across the UK, it’s great to see schools investing classroom time in activities that nurture the whole child rather than purely focusing on exam outcomes.

“Less than one per cent of the NHS budget goes to children’s mental health. This is despite half of all mental health conditions beginning before the age of 14. It’s really important that we promote schemes that address mental health issues early.”