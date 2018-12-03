Poppy Appeal organiser condemns collection tin thefts

THE organiser of the Caversham Poppy Appeal has condemned the theft of three collection tins.

The tins were taken from the Age UK charity shop in Caversham, the Crowne Plaza Hotel by Caversham Bridge and Savers in Friar Street, Reading.

Appeal organiser Pauline Palmer called the thefts “disgusting”. She said: “I’m angry and really can’t comprehend how anyone would do this.

“We’re trying to help people who are desperate and there’s people walking around pinching my tins.

“These people have no appreciation of the life our ancestors gave us the opportunity to enjoy. It’s so sad for the people who have put money in the tins. The hardest hit are those people who have given to a good cause whether they can afford it or not.”

The theft from Savers was caught on CCTV.

Mrs Palmer said: “Apparently a woman and a chap went in. The woman got a knife out and just cut the tin off the till to which it was attached. The empty tin was then found in the churchyard at St Mary’s Butts, I believe.

“An employee went out to collect to try to make up for it, which was a lovely thing to do.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 43180342488.