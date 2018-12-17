MPs backs food collection for people in need

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
Monday, 17 December 2018
READING East MP Matt Rodda visited a local Tesco store to support a food collection scheme for people in need this Christmas.
Tesco stores across the UK are taking part in the annual Food Collection, which encourages shoppers to donate long-life foods to charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust to support people who might otherwise go hungry this Christmas.
Mr Rodda met volunteers manning the collection point and handing out lists to shoppers of the most-needed items at the Tesco Extra in Napier Road, Reading.
He said: “It was great to see the generosity of so many local people donating to help others in the community who are in need.”
