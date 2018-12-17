Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MPs backs food collection for people in need

MPs backs food collection for people in need

READING East MP Matt Rodda visited a local Tesco store to support a food collection scheme for people in need this Christmas.

Tesco stores across the UK are taking part in the annual Food Collection, which encourages shoppers to donate long-life foods to charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust to support people who might otherwise go hungry this Christmas.

Mr Rodda met volunteers manning the collection point and handing out lists to shoppers of the most-needed items at the Tesco Extra in Napier Road, Reading.

He said: “It was great to see the generosity of so many local people donating to help others in the community who are in need.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33