Monday, 24 December 2018

MP helps appeal pack toys for disadvantaged children

READING East MP Matt Rodda joined other volunteers to pack toys for local children as part of Reading Family Aid’s Toys and Teens Appeal.

The appeal brings hope and happiness to local families in desperate need at a time of year when many feel lost and forgotten about.

The appeal collects and redistributes new, or as new, toys suitable for children aged 0 to 16 from disadvantaged families at Christmas.

All families have been nominated by social workers and support organisations across the area.

Matt (circled) helped pack the toys into age-appropriate bags as part of a large-scale sorting operation at St Luke’s parish hall.

He said: “I’m delighted to support this amazing local project which last year delivered gifts to 1,500 disadvantaged children from more than 600 local families.

“I’d like to thank Reading Family Aid and all the volunteers involved for donating their time to help put a smile on the face of local children who would otherwise be unlikely to receive anything at Christmas.”

