PO to close

More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Monday, 31 December 2018
THE post office in Caversham is to shut at the end of next month.
The counter is in the Day Lewis Pharmacy in Church Street, which is closing.
The Caversham and District Residents’ Association said the Post Office had not made an arrangement to reprovide the service but had said it was “working hard to find a solution”.
31 December 2018
