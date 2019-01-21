Monday, 21 January 2019

Library tree rescued

A TREE at Caversham library is to be rescued.

The pagoda tree at the side of the library is thought to be the largest of its kind in Berkshire.

A recent inspection by Reading Borough Council’s tree team showed that it needed work to preserve its life and protect the building. This is likely to start later this month.

The council said that reducing the tree’s crown and thinning the branches would boost its health and help preserve it for years to come.

The pagoda was voted one of Reading residents’ favourite trees in a poll in 2011 during National Tree Week.

The deciduous tree (Styphnolobium japonicum) is a native of China and is part of the pea family, easily recognised by its profuse white, pea-like flowers and pod-like fruit.

