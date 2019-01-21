Host needed

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
BUSINESSES in Caversham are being asked to host a post office.
The counter at the Day Lewis Pharmacy in Church Street is to close so the Post Office needs a new venue.
21 January 2019
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
