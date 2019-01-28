Monday, 28 January 2019

Roadworks

DRIVERS face delays while gas mains in three roads in Caversham are upgraded.

Highmoor Road will be closed between its junctions with St Peter's Avenue and Ilkley Road for at least three weeks.

Works will be carried out in St Peter’s Avenue, between its junction with Chazey Road and Upper Woodcote Road, from February 18 to mid-April.

SGN, which is carrying out the work, will then move to Upper Woodcote Road at its junction with St Peter's Avenue.

Signed traffic diversions will be in place.

