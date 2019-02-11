Pagan paintings are magical

GINNY SKINNER, an artist, writer and comic book creator, is holding an exhibition of oil and acrylic paintings at the Caversham Picture Framer from tomorrow (Saturday) to March 16.

They are based on the themes of modern magic, folklore and paganism and are inspired by the natural world and fairy stories.

Ginny, who lives in Pangbourne and is a former storyboard artist and animator, has a love of illustration and drawing and also has a collection of original, one-off signed sketches in addition to limited edition giclée prints.

The Caversham Picture Framer, in Church Road, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Closed on Sundays.